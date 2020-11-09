Barclays Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) a €5.10 Price Target

Barclays set a €5.10 ($6.00) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LHA. HSBC set a €1.50 ($1.76) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Independent Research set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.60 ($10.12) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €5.30 ($6.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.80 ($8.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €5.71 ($6.71).

Shares of ETR:LHA opened at €7.44 ($8.75) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion and a PE ratio of -1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €7.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is €8.48. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a one year low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a one year high of €17.95 ($21.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.04, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

