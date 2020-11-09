Barclays Analysts Give JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) (EPA:DEC) a €12.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) (EPA:DEC) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($22.94) price target on shares of JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup set a €16.20 ($19.06) price target on shares of JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €19.50 ($22.94) price target on shares of JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €16.59 ($19.52).

Shares of JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) stock opened at €13.32 ($15.67) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €14.35 and its 200 day moving average is €16.16. JCDecaux SA has a 1 year low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a 1 year high of €36.90 ($43.41).

About JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA)

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

