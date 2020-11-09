Barclays Increases Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $105.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price target increased by Barclays from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ETN. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.63.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $109.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.21 and a 200-day moving average of $94.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eaton has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $111.99. The firm has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

In related news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total transaction of $5,099,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 150,384 shares in the company, valued at $15,336,160.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total transaction of $315,120.74. Insiders sold 93,597 shares of company stock worth $9,550,626 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 117,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,032,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $469,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Eaton by 11.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 99,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,216 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in Eaton by 69.2% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 12,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 25.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

