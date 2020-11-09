Barclays Reiterates “€200.00” Price Target for Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV)

Barclays set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €208.00 ($244.71) price target on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €207.00 ($243.53).

FRA:ALV opened at €168.06 ($197.72) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €164.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is €172.96. Allianz SE has a one year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a one year high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE (ALV.F) Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

