Barclays Reiterates “€25.00” Price Target for 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI)

Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Independent Research set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €26.52 ($31.20).

Shares of ETR:DRI opened at €18.12 ($21.32) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €19.55 and a 200 day moving average of €22.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.42. 1&1 Drillisch AG has a 12 month low of €13.29 ($15.64) and a 12 month high of €27.03 ($31.80). The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) Company Profile

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access, 5G, and Miscellaneous segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile internet. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

