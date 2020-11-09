Barclays Reiterates €56.00 Price Target for Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG)

Barclays set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DLG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €51.50 ($60.59) target price on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €49.67 ($58.43).

ETR DLG opened at €33.90 ($39.88) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of €36.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of €36.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56. Dialog Semiconductor Plc has a 52 week low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a 52 week high of €48.38 ($56.92).

About Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F)

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

