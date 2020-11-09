Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Provident Financial Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

PFS opened at $13.70 on Thursday. Provident Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.38.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Provident Financial Services will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

In related news, EVP John R. Kamin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,770.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,309 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,365 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 13,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,166,886 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,866,000 after acquiring an additional 209,926 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 23.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services during the second quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.