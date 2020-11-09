Beazley plc (BEZ.L) (LON:BEZ) Insider Acquires £29,973 in Stock

Beazley plc (BEZ.L) (LON:BEZ) insider Robert A. Stuchbery acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 309 ($4.04) per share, for a total transaction of £29,973 ($39,159.92).

Shares of Beazley plc (BEZ.L) stock opened at GBX 311 ($4.06) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87. Beazley plc has a 52-week low of GBX 287.60 ($3.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 611.50 ($7.99). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 326.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 387.57. The company has a quick ratio of 10.60, a current ratio of 12.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.41.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Beazley plc (BEZ.L) from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 530 ($6.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley plc (BEZ.L) in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Beazley plc (BEZ.L) from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Beazley plc (BEZ.L) in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley plc (BEZ.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 467 ($6.10).

Beazley plc (BEZ.L) Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

