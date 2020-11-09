BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group lowered BeiGene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeiGene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut BeiGene from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BeiGene from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered BeiGene from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BeiGene presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $232.21.

BeiGene stock opened at $293.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. BeiGene has a 12-month low of $118.55 and a 12-month high of $322.98. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.97.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($4.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.69). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 72.94% and a negative net margin of 620.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BeiGene will post -17.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 61,042 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.21, for a total value of $14,235,604.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,689,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,492,891,998.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy Yung-Cheng Chen sold 1,903 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total value of $405,415.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 333,530 shares of company stock valued at $83,549,445 in the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in BeiGene by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in BeiGene by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in BeiGene by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in BeiGene by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in BeiGene by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

