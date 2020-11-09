Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to “Neutral”

Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $20.00.

BNFT has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Benefitfocus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut Benefitfocus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Benefitfocus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Benefitfocus has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.57.

BNFT opened at $10.08 on Friday. Benefitfocus has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.02.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $63.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNFT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 434,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 34,492 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,347 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employees, employers, insurance brokers, carriers, and suppliers in the United States. The company's products for insurance carriers include MarketPlace Enroll for carriers to automate enrollment to various commercial group business; MarketPlace Bill, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; MarketPlace Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; and MarketPlace Quote for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products.

