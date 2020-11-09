Berenberg Bank Analysts Give JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) (EPA:DEC) a €18.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) (EPA:DEC) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DEC. Citigroup set a €16.20 ($19.06) price objective on JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €19.50 ($22.94) target price on shares of JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Barclays set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($22.94) target price on shares of JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €16.59 ($19.52).

Shares of EPA:DEC opened at €13.32 ($15.67) on Friday. JCDecaux SA has a one year low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a one year high of €36.90 ($43.41). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €14.35 and a 200-day moving average of €16.16.

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

