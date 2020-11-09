Bessemer Securities LLC Sells 38 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bessemer Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,906 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 1.2% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,620,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,562 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,490,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Facebook by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,945,942,000 after purchasing an additional 412,559 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Facebook by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,807,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,362,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,178,102 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,538,212,000 after purchasing an additional 284,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $293.41 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The firm has a market cap of $818.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $265.58 and a 200-day moving average of $245.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total value of $107,918.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,008 shares in the company, valued at $762,016.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,719 shares of company stock valued at $9,621,254 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FB. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Argus lifted their target price on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. HSBC lifted their target price on Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.84.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

