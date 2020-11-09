Betterware de Mexico SA de CV’s (BWMX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Small Cap Consu

Small Cap Consu reiterated their buy rating on shares of Betterware de Mexico SA de CV (NASDAQ:BWMX) in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Betterware de Mexico SA de CV in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

BWMX opened at $34.16 on Friday. Betterware de Mexico SA de CV has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $37.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a $0.3894 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%.

About Betterware de Mexico SA de CV

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, technology and mobility, and others. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

