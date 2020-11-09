BidaskClub Downgrades I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

IMAB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded I-Mab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on I-Mab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Get I-Mab alerts:

IMAB opened at $35.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.16. I-Mab has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the second quarter valued at $359,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the second quarter valued at $1,574,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the third quarter valued at $1,882,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders worldwide. It is developing TJ202, a CD38 antibody in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; TJ101, a long-acting human growth hormone that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and TJ301, a IL-6 blocker in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and other autoimmune diseases.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.