BidaskClub Downgrades Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.80.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

TNDM opened at $116.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.72. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $43.69 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.95 and its 200 day moving average is $98.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.97 and a beta of 0.42.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John F. Sheridan sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $44,258.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,991.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 38,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $3,958,492.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,819 shares of company stock worth $19,668,788 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter worth about $263,717,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,963 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $595,495,000 after acquiring an additional 454,490 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,425,114 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $388,750,000 after acquiring an additional 36,355 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,422,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $140,670,000 after acquiring an additional 155,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 702,668 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $69,508,000 after acquiring an additional 201,475 shares in the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.