BidaskClub Upgrades HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

HDS has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HD Supply from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Northcoast Research raised their price target on shares of HD Supply from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HD Supply from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Truist lowered shares of HD Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of HD Supply from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. HD Supply has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.89.

Shares of HDS opened at $43.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.16. HD Supply has a one year low of $21.69 and a one year high of $43.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.38.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that HD Supply will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HD Supply news, CFO Evan Levitt sold 34,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $1,419,115.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,176,073.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 517,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $21,582,251.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 770,581 shares of company stock worth $32,105,516. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HDS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HD Supply by 60.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 83,070 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HD Supply by 6.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after buying an additional 7,731 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HD Supply by 25.6% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of HD Supply by 13.9% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

