BidaskClub Upgrades Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PTGX has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $21.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.25 million, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.19. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $23.43.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $13.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 72.42% and a negative net margin of 438.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 732.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 530,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after acquiring an additional 466,347 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $599,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 13,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

