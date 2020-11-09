BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Earns Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $94.50 target price on the stock.

BIGC has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on BigCommerce from $128.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a market perform rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $132.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BigCommerce from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.19.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

BIGC opened at $79.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.57. BigCommerce has a 52-week low of $63.77 and a 52-week high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $39.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 million. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BigCommerce will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIGC. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter worth about $271,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter worth about $730,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter worth about $110,000.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.