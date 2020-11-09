Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $6,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIO. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 44.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 62 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth $29,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Giovanni Magni sold 2,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.81, for a total value of $1,235,805.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,451,402.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $666.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of BIO opened at $643.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $549.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $496.86. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $309.38 and a twelve month high of $647.91.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.15. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. The company had revenue of $647.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

