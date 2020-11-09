Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Cut to Underweight at Atlantic Securities

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) was downgraded by equities researchers at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $175.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ price target suggests a potential downside of 46.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BIIB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Sunday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $268.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.90.

Shares of BIIB opened at $328.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.62. The company has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Biogen has a 1-year low of $243.25 and a 1-year high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.06 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 33.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biogen news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 7,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in Biogen by 170.6% in the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 131,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,060,000 after purchasing an additional 82,612 shares during the period. Guardian Investment Management grew its position in shares of Biogen by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 10,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 4,911.1% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its position in Biogen by 12.0% during the second quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 51,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

