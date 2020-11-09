Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Downgraded to Market Perform at Cowen

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) was downgraded by investment analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $215.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential downside of 34.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $268.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.90.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $328.90 on Monday. Biogen has a twelve month low of $243.25 and a twelve month high of $374.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.61.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 33.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,794,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Biogen by 1.2% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 3.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its position in Biogen by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 23,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its position in Biogen by 1.9% during the third quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 5,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

