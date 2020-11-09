BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioNTech SE is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. BioNTech SE is based in Mainz, Germany. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a hold rating on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America raised shares of BioNTech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of BioNTech from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Commerzbank started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a buy rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.50.

BNTX stock opened at $92.00 on Friday. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $105.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.53. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion and a PE ratio of -81.42.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.52 million. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 46.77% and a negative net margin of 182.30%. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in BioNTech by 102.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in BioNTech in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

