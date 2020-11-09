BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (BRWM.L) (LON:BRWM) Insider Purchases £12,540 in Stock

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (BRWM.L) (LON:BRWM) insider Ollie Oliveira purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 418 ($5.46) per share, for a total transaction of £12,540 ($16,383.59).

On Thursday, September 24th, Ollie Oliveira acquired 3,000 shares of BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (BRWM.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 389 ($5.08) per share, for a total transaction of £11,670 ($15,246.93).

LON BRWM opened at GBX 425 ($5.55) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $707.22 million and a PE ratio of 52.47. BlackRock World Mining Trust plc has a one year low of GBX 208.50 ($2.72) and a one year high of GBX 428.50 ($5.60). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 410.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 382.04.

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (BRWM.L) Company Profile

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

