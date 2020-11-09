BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) Price Target Raised to $52.00

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) had its price objective lifted by Truist from $33.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BMCH has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of BMC Stock from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of BMC Stock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BMC Stock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of BMC Stock from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of BMC Stock from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.08.

NASDAQ BMCH opened at $44.32 on Thursday. BMC Stock has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $46.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.15.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BMC Stock will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in BMC Stock by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,647,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,562,000 after purchasing an additional 65,311 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BMC Stock by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 2,317,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,268,000 after acquiring an additional 31,570 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of BMC Stock by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,066,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,960,000 after acquiring an additional 459,418 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of BMC Stock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,660,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BMC Stock by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,441,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,554,000 after acquiring an additional 44,549 shares during the last quarter.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

