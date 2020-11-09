BMO Capital Markets Boosts Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Price Target to $74.00

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Stericycle in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Stericycle from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Barrington Research lowered Stericycle to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub raised Stericycle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Stericycle presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.78.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Stericycle stock opened at $73.51 on Friday. Stericycle has a 12-month low of $38.45 and a 12-month high of $75.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $636.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.63 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Stericycle will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.