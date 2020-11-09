BMO Capital Markets Cuts Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target to $0.40

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $0.50 to $0.40 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on Bombardier from $0.55 to $0.45 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Bombardier from $0.56 to $0.43 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. TD Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $0.50 target price on shares of Bombardier in a research report on Monday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bombardier from $0.85 to $0.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $0.50 target price on shares of Bombardier in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.48.

OTCMKTS:BDRBF opened at $0.22 on Friday. Bombardier has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.31.

About Bombardier

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

