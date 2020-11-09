BMO Capital Markets Cuts Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target to $22.00

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TDC. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Teradata from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teradata from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.43.

Shares of TDC opened at $20.60 on Friday. Teradata has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $31.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.32 and a 200 day moving average of $21.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. Teradata had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Teradata by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Teradata by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 142,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its position in shares of Teradata by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 14,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Teradata by 448.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Teradata by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

