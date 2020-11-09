BMO Capital Markets Increases goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Price Target to $82.00

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EHMEF opened at $57.38 on Thursday. goeasy has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $60.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.32.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

