BMO Capital Markets Increases iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) (TSE:IAG) Price Target to C$62.00

iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) (TSE:IAG) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

IAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

IAG opened at C$52.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.33, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$30.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion and a PE ratio of 9.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$47.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$45.76.

About iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

