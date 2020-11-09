BMO Capital Markets Raises Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Price Target to $157.00

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $136.00 to $157.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Tire from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Tire in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Canadian Tire to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $157.43.

Shares of CDNAF stock opened at $120.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.93. Canadian Tire has a 52 week low of $46.80 and a 52 week high of $120.37.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting goods, and petroleum under the Canadian Tire, PartSource, Petroleum, Gas+, Party City, Mark's, Mark's Work Wearhouse, L'Ãquipeur, Helly Hansen, SportChek, Sports Experts, Atmosphere, Pro Hockey Life, National Sports, Sports Rousseau, and Hockey Experts banners.

