BMO Capital Markets Raises Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Price Target to $34.00

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CORE has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Core-Mark from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered Core-Mark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Core-Mark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised Core-Mark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Core-Mark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Core-Mark presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ:CORE opened at $31.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.92 and its 200-day moving average is $28.19. Core-Mark has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $34.42.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Core-Mark will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Core-Mark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.40%.

In other news, SVP Alan T. Thomas sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $55,136.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,728.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Core-Mark by 278.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Core-Mark by 39,928.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Core-Mark by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Core-Mark by 320.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Core-Mark by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

