BMO Capital Markets Raises Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) (TSE:FNV) Price Target to C$205.00

Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) from C$235.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) from C$215.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

Get Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:FNV opened at C$196.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 11.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of C$105.93 and a 12-month high of C$222.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$184.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$192.21. The company has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion and a PE ratio of 176.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.606 dividend. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.22%.

In related news, Director Catharine Elizabeth Goddard Farrow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$199.51, for a total transaction of C$997,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 301 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$60,052.21.

Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.