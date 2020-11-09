Boothe Investment Group Inc. Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,250 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for about 3.3% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 10.3% in the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 10,069 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 8.0% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 2.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 132,233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 8.2% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, Private Vista LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 26.8% in the second quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $127.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.45. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $226.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.58, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DIS. ValuEngine raised The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

