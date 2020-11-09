Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,219 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $7,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 204,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,940,000 after acquiring an additional 54,474 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $535,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 45,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $86.60 on Monday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.37 and a fifty-two week high of $89.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.08.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

