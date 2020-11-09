Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. provides collaborative payment, invoice and document automation solutions to corporations, financial institutions and banks around the world. The company’s solutions are used to streamline, automate and manage processes involving payments, invoicing, global cash management, supply chain finance and transactional documents. It’s Paymode-X settlement network as a technology solution to expand the banks’ treasury management offerings both domestically and around the globe. Paymode-X enables financial institutions to offer comprehensive payables solutions for their corporate customers to convert their paper-based payments to electronic payments quickly and easily. Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. deep experience in cyber fraud risk management solutions to launch a new payment fraud solution for members of the SWIFT payment network. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EPAY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.94.

Shares of EPAY opened at $42.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.20. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $27.82 and a 52 week high of $57.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -235.38, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 5,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total transaction of $219,507.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total value of $42,783.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,941 shares of company stock worth $3,219,485. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 950,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,152,000 after acquiring an additional 249,719 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 2nd quarter worth $10,085,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 2nd quarter worth $5,114,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,931,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,422,000 after purchasing an additional 98,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter worth $4,991,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

