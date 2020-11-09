Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) (LON:BRW) Insider Purchases £168.30 in Stock

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) (LON:BRW) insider Robin Beer bought 66 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.33) per share, with a total value of £168.30 ($219.89).

LON BRW opened at GBX 254.50 ($3.33) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $726.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31. Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 130 ($1.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 377.20 ($4.93). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 239.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 255.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.71.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRW. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.90) target price (up from GBX 360 ($4.70)) on shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital boosted their price objective on Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 353 ($4.61).

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) Company Profile

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. It also offers investment management, financial planning, advisory, managed portfolio, report writing, and Brewin portfolio services, as well as custody, trade execution, and settlement services to private clients, charities, corporates, and intermediaries.

