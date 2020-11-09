BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRF from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of BRF from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.13.

Shares of BRFS opened at $3.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.65. BRF has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $9.06.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. BRF had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that BRF will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRF during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BRF in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BRF in the second quarter worth about $70,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BRF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 70,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BRF by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 25,875 shares during the period. 9.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BRF

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

