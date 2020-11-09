Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brigham Minerals Inc. is a mineral acquisition company. It is focused on acquiring oil and gas mineral rights in unconventional, shale plays throughout the United States – including the Delaware and Midland Basins in Texas, the SCOOP and STACK plays in Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, as well as the Bakken and Three Forks plays in North Dakota. Brigham Minerals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MNRL. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Brigham Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Brigham Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.09.

NYSE MNRL opened at $9.10 on Friday. Brigham Minerals has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $21.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.57 million, a PE ratio of -455.00 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average is $11.28.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $12.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 million. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 2.51%. On average, research analysts predict that Brigham Minerals will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Warburg Pincus & Co Us, Llc sold 5,457,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $44,098,781.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ben M. Brigham purchased 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $195,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 112.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,937,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,381 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 24.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,003,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,793,000 after purchasing an additional 598,126 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 18.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,055,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,383,000 after purchasing an additional 322,068 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 9.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,017,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,913,000 after purchasing an additional 173,767 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 28.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,813,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,399,000 after purchasing an additional 406,666 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

