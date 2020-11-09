Brokerages Anticipate Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Will Announce Earnings of -$3.30 Per Share

Analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) will announce ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.57) and the highest is ($2.88). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.80) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($12.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($14.14) to ($11.32). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($14.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.07) to ($12.21). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.37) by ($0.38).

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDGL. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.64.

In other news, major shareholder Bay City Capital Llc sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.73, for a total transaction of $1,384,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 281,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,190,758.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Fred B. Craves sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $3,292,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 281,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,911,892.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,803 shares of company stock worth $5,462,420. Insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 12,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDGL opened at $123.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.58. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $56.82 and a twelve month high of $137.28.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

