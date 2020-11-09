Brokerages Anticipate Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Will Announce Earnings of -$3.30 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2020

Analysts expect Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) to report ($3.30) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.88) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.57). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.80) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($12.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($14.14) to ($11.32). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($14.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.07) to ($12.21). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.37) by ($0.38).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.64.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Bay City Capital Llc sold 12,500 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.73, for a total transaction of $1,384,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 281,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,190,758.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Fred B. Craves sold 30,000 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $3,292,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 281,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,911,892.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,803 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,420. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,381,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $485,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 418.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 25,416 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDGL stock opened at $123.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.58. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $56.82 and a 52-week high of $137.28.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.