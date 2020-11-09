Brokerages Anticipate Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Will Announce Earnings of -$3.30 Per Share

Analysts expect Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) to report ($3.30) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.88) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.57). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.80) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($12.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($14.14) to ($11.32). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($14.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.07) to ($12.21). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.37) by ($0.38).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.64.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Bay City Capital Llc sold 12,500 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.73, for a total transaction of $1,384,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 281,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,190,758.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Fred B. Craves sold 30,000 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $3,292,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 281,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,911,892.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,803 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,420. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,381,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $485,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 418.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 25,416 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDGL stock opened at $123.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.58. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $56.82 and a 52-week high of $137.28.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

