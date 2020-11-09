BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (BTB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.08 per share for the quarter.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$23.06 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.