Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Trims Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,872 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FB. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 262.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 58.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth $39,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook stock opened at $293.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $818.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $265.58 and a 200 day moving average of $245.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total value of $125,900.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,719 shares of company stock valued at $9,621,254. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. 140166 upped their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities upped their price target on Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.84.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

