Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,861 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Cadence Design Systems worth $27,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.09.

CDNS opened at $125.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.52. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.39 and a 12 month high of $126.27.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The business had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 23,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,618,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 269,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,613,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $5,469,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,493 shares of company stock valued at $14,945,960 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

