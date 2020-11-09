CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (CAE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.02) per share for the quarter.

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$550.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$524.50 million.

Shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) stock opened at C$23.61 on Monday. CAE Inc. has a 12-month low of C$14.26 and a 12-month high of C$42.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion and a PE ratio of 45.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.15.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CAE shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.71.

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

