Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO) Price Target Cut to C$16.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CCO. Raymond James set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

Shares of TSE:CCO opened at C$12.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.50. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.71.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Cameco Co. (CCO.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

