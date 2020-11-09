Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO) PT Lowered to C$16.00

Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CCO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of CCO stock opened at C$12.18 on Thursday. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of C$7.69 and a 12 month high of C$16.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.98. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion and a PE ratio of 112.78.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. Cameco Co. (CCO.TO)’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

