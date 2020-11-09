Canaccord Genuity Boosts Algoma Central Co. (ALC.TO) (TSE:ALC) Price Target to C$16.00

Algoma Central Co. (ALC.TO) (TSE:ALC) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, AR Network reports.

Separately, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Algoma Central Co. (ALC.TO) from C$13.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, August 7th.

TSE:ALC opened at C$11.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.04. Algoma Central Co. has a 1-year low of C$7.01 and a 1-year high of C$13.59.

Algoma Central Co. (ALC.TO) (TSE:ALC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.33. The company had revenue of C$151.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$134.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Algoma Central Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Algoma Central Co. (ALC.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

About Algoma Central Co. (ALC.TO)

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates 11 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carriers; and owns and manages eight double-hull product tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

