Canaccord Genuity Boosts Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) Price Target to C$27.00

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$21.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday.

TSE FTT opened at C$22.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.42. Finning International Inc. has a one year low of C$10.59 and a one year high of C$25.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion and a PE ratio of 17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.36, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, the United States, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers tractors, off-highway trucks, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic excavators and draglines, backhoe loaders, excavators, forklifts, articulated trucks, loaders, log loaders, tree harvesters, skidders, motor graders, paving products, compactors, wheel tractor-scrapers, pipe layers, extensive underground equipment, and other products.

