Canaccord Genuity Boosts Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Price Target to $28.00

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

MAXR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Maxar Technologies from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Maxar Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Maxar Technologies from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Maxar Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Shares of MAXR stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. Maxar Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $32.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.90%.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.69 per share, with a total value of $68,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,541,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,072,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,140,000 after purchasing an additional 782,345 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,616,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,825,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,343,000 after purchasing an additional 404,179 shares during the period. Finally, Corriente Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,124,000 after purchasing an additional 210,900 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

