Canaccord Genuity Boosts Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $200.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen downgraded Square from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Square from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Square from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho began coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.71.

Shares of Square stock opened at $198.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.57. The company has a market cap of $87.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 319.48 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Square has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $201.33.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Square will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Deighton sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total transaction of $2,832,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,745.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.99, for a total value of $1,899,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,492,113.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 685,877 shares of company stock valued at $111,603,815 in the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,078,000. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,668,000. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in Square by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,326,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,563 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,952,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Square by 387.5% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 658,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,062,000 after buying an additional 523,105 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

